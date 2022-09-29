Patriots Player Throws Cold Water On Stunning Mac Jones Report

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots fans might want to avoid getting their hopes up about a report intended to do just that.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Thursday reported that Jones hadn’t yelled ruled himself out for this Sunday night’s road game against the Green Bay Packers. The news arrived mere days after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that New England’s starting quarterback likely will miss multiple games after suffering a severe high ankle sprain last Sunday.

But Giardi later quoted a Patriots player who didn’t seem convinced that Jones has a chance of playing in Week 4.

From Giardi: “Text from a Patriots player, ‘Love Mac (Jones). Tough, tough, tough guy. But he’s hurting pretty good. Hope everyone’s smart about this. It’s a long season.”

Make of that what you will. At this point, it’s hard to get a good read on what’s going on with Jones and the Patriots. And Jones and Bill Belichick haven’t helped matters by trying to make “day-by-day” the new “on to Cincinnati.”

Tight end Hunter Henry contributed to that bit Thursday when asked about Jones’ availability for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.

Ultimately, it’s hard to envision Jones fighting through the injury and suiting up against the Packers. The Patriots’ Week 5 home game against the Detroit Lions could be a different story, though. If Jones can’t play, veteran backup Brian Hoyer is expected to get the start.