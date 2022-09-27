Mac Jones Surgery: Hard To Feel Good About Latest Update On Patriots QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Nearly two days after spraining his ankle, Mac Jones apparently still doesn’t know what to do about an injury that reportedly could sideline him for multiple games.

The Patriots quarterback reportedly has weighed undergoing surgery to repair what’s been described as a “severe” high ankle sprain. One report indicated New England would be surprised if Jones eventually avoids surgery. But Jones on Monday refused to offer an update on his condition, and the Patriots as of Tuesday afternoon hadn’t clarified his status for this Sunday’s road game against the Green Bay Packers.

In the absence of concrete details from the team, fans and pundits have speculated whether Jones and the Patriots disagree about how to proceed with his treatment, which might or might not include a relatively new procedure that can shorten the recovery time for high ankle sprains. For some, a report from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Tuesday could add fuel to that fire.

“Per sources, Mac Jones is seeking a 2nd opinion on his high ankle sprain with Dr. Martin O’Malley of NYHSS, a foot and ankle specialist & team doctor for the Brooklyn Nets,” Giardi tweeted. “Dr. O’Malley recently did J.C. Jackson’s ankle surgery. He also operated on Kevin Durant’s Achilles in 2019.”

During his media availability Monday afternoon, Jones was asked point-blank to confirm whether he’d been seeking a second opinion. He directed all injury-related questions to head coach Bill Belichick, who earlier in the day deflected all questions about Jones’ injury.

So, we still have little idea about what’s going on, other than being pretty confident that Brian Hoyer will start this Sunday’s road game against the Green Bay Packers. But who really knows at this point?