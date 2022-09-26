Red Sox Wrap: Boston Falls To Yankees In Rain-Shortened Shutout

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped a six-inning rain-shortened game to the New York Yankees, 2-0, on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox fall to 72-80 while the Yankees improve to 94-58.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox and Yankees didn’t play a pretty one Sunday.

Locked in an offensive struggle, the two American League East rivals combined for two runs on seven hits. The Red Sox specifically, had one hit on the night, a Rob Refsnyder double that led to precisely nothing else.

Speaking of Refsnyder, the usually sure-handed outfielder made a pretty significant blunder in the sixth inning, dropping a routine fly-ball that had a 99% catch probability, per ESPN’s broadcast. With two outs in the inning and a man on second base, the drop basically handed a run to the high-powered Yankees offense who wasn’t at their best.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Nestor Cortes stifled Red Sox batters in his six innings, striking out five and improving his season ERA to 2.56.