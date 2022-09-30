Rob Ninkovich Delivers Powerful Message On Ugly Tua Tagovailoa Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

There was some question this week whether Tua Tagovailoa would — or should — play Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, as it sure looked like the Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a head injury Sunday against the Buffalo Bills despite claiming otherwise.

Tagovailoa ultimately started in Week 4, much to the chagrin of at least one concussion expert, and the worst-case scenario unfolded at Paycor Stadium: The QB again smacked his head off the ground, leaving him unconscious with his fingers frozen.

The scene in Cincinnati was downright terrifying, as Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital. And even though he later was discharged, allowing him to fly home with his teammates, it’s fair to question whether the Dolphins or the NFL should have done more to protect Tagovailoa from a potentially disastrous injury.

“When you get knocked out, you don’t know what happened,” Rob Ninkovich, a former NFL linebacker who most notably played eight seasons with the New England Patriots (2009-16), said Friday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I’ve been knocked out. You get up (and) you’re like, ‘Whoa, what happened? I’m OK. I’m OK. I can go. I can play.’ It’s up to someone else — a medical expert or someone that witnesses that — to say, ‘No, no, no, no, you just got knocked out. You don’t know what happened. You might say it’s your back, but we know, we saw it.’

“So, the NFL has to do a better job of knowing what to do if they see someone get injured the way that he got injured (Sunday). It wasn’t his back. You don’t sit up, shake your head to get the cobwebs out, stand up, do it again, start to run and stumble on yourself if you have a back injury. It was a head issue on Sunday, they say it’s a back issue, he plays Thursday night four days later and gets a massive concussion where he froze up. That’s a problem. And it’s a bad look.”

Ninkovich obviously isn’t alone in those sentiments, as social media was buzzing Thursday night with fans, analysts, players, medical experts, etc., all weighing in on the gut-wrenching situation. But it was clear Friday morning that Ninkovich was emotionally impacted by Tagovailoa’s injury.

Ninkovich has seen firsthand the effects of head trauma, and his message regarding the issue was extremely powerful.