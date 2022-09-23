‘Soft’ Part Of Patriots Schedule Not Looking So Easy Anymore

NESN Logo Sign In

Last year, the Patriots struggled against quality opponents at the beginning and end of the season but were bailed out by an easier stretch in the middle of the campaign.

Entering this season, all eyes were on a similar, allegedly “soft” portion of the schedule in Weeks 5 through 8. But that part of New England’s schedule no longer looks all that easy.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 9, the Patriots will host the Detroit Lions, visit the Cleveland Browns, host the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football” and visit the New York Jets. The following three weeks will see New England host the Indianapolis Colts, enjoy their bye week and play the Jets at home.

In years past, you wouldn’t think twice about the stretch. The Patriots might suffer a random dud, but they otherwise would roll through a series of cupcake matchups.

But these aren’t Tom Brady’s Patriots. They’re Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge’s Patriots: mired in self-inflicted mediocrity.

Plus, some of those opponents are exceeding preseason expectations.

The Lions, with their once-mocked head coach, Dan Campbell, and quarterback Jared Goff, went toe-to-toe with the Eagles in a 38-35 Week 1 loss. Detroit’s offense looked dynamic and explosive in losing to a Philadelphia squad that some believe could be the NFC’s best. Then, last Sunday, the Lions scored 36 points in an easy win over the Washington Commanders. Running back D’Andre Swift is averaging 100 yards per game; Goff has thrown six touchdowns to one interception; second-year wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown already has 180 yards and three scores.