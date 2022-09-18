Trey Lance Injury Thrusts Jimmy Garoppolo Into 49ers Starting Job

NESN Logo Sign In

Just when Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch thought they’d 49ers figured out their quarterback conundrum, things have once again been shaken up for the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field during Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, paving way for the return of Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco’s lineup. The former Patriot signal caller led his team to a comfortable victory in relief, but it looks as though he’ll be thrusted back into his former role as starter.

Lance suffered a “significant ankle injury” in the 49ers’ win that will require surgery and likely end his season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In what was just his fourth-career start, Lance finished 2-for-3 with 30 yards, adding 13 yards on the ground before being carted off in the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Garoppolo came on and went 13-for-21 for 154 yards and two total touchdowns in the 27-7 win over Seattle. The 30-year-old Garoppolo is 33-13 in his career as a starter, leading the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

Shanahan confirmed Lance’s injury postgame, saying the 22-year-old broke his ankle and will undergo season-ending surgery Monday.