Nelson Agholor Delivers His Best Game As Patriot At Perfect Time

PITTSBURGH — Nelson Agholor and Mac Jones put in serious work during the offseason, eager to develop better chemistry than that showed in their first season as Patriots teammates. The two showed a strong rapport throughout training camp, despite New England enduring well-documented struggles on offense.

Their hard work didn’t pay off last week when Agholor caught only three passes for 28 yards while fumbling in a season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins. But Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was a far different story.

Agholor was the Patriots’ top offensive performer in a 17-14 win at Acrisure Stadium, catching six balls for 110 yards while eclipsing 100 yards for the first time since joining New England in 2021. The top highlight: an incredible 44-yard touchdown catch on third down with under a minute remaining in the first half. The Patriots were sputtering on offense and at risk of entering halftime with only three points, but Jones put faith in a receiver whom he admires and thinks is “like a quarterback” — and Agholor delivered.

“We’ve worked on that play through the offseason, and 50-50 balls,” Jones said during a postgame news conference. “And he’s one of those guys that I put in the throw-it-up-to-him category, and he’s gonna make the play. So, if it’s 1-on-1, I’ll give him a shot.”

Bill Belichick added: “Nellie did a great job of going up there and getting the ball. Good job by Mac of giving the receiver a chance to go get it, and Nellie came down with it. So, it was a huge play for us.”

Again, it was an incredible play by Agholor. But it also is the kind of play the 29-year-old expects to make.

“Obviously, we want to make the routine plays,” Agholor said. “Anytime you get an opportunity on a 50-50 ball — we need to make those plays because it puts the energy on our side, gives us momentum.”