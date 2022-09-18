Tom Brady Speaks After In-Game Tirade During ‘Emotional’ Week 2

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady showed off his frustrations a number of times Sunday as he led the Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa Bay’s Week 2 clash.

Brady entered the game without receivers Julio Jones and Chris Godwin due to injury with Mike Evans later ejected for fighting Marshon Lattimore. All told, Brady and company had plenty of trouble on offense as the Buccaneers were shut out during the first half. It prompted an irate Brady to showcase his displeasure with FOX cameras capturing the signal-caller chucking both his helmet and a tablet to the turf at Caesars Superdome, along with screaming expletives.

“Just an emotional game,” Brady said after Tampa Bay’s 20-10 win, per the team. “I think a little better execution helps all the way around. Defense played great, line fought hard, all the guys that were in there fought hard. Tough team. Really tough team. Really well-coached. A team we really struggle with so felt good to win.

Brady added: “Just emotion. It’s an emotional game.”

Brady and the Bucs scored 17 fourth-quarter points in the victory. He completed 18 of his 34 pass attempts for an uncharacteristic 190 yards and one touchdown.

Away from the field, the former New England Patriots quarterback has been in the headlines with reports of marital trouble with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brady and Bündchen reportedly are living separately and have been for the last six weeks.

Brady and the Buccaneers now will turn their sights to the Green Bay Packers for a Week 3 contest.