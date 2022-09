NESN Logo Sign In

Frances Tiafoe made the impossible possibel.

The 24 year old American pulled off an unbelievable upset over No. 2 ranked Rafael Nadal in order to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open. With his 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory, Tiafoe ended Nadal’s 22-match Grand Slam winning streak and put the whole world on notice.

For more on Tiafoe’s incredible play, watch the video above presented by VA New England Healthcare.