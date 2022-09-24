Was Patriots’ Next Top Cornerback Always Hiding In Plain Sight?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Ty Law. Asante Samuel. Darrelle Revis. Stephon Gilmore. J.C. Jackson.

Throughout the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots almost always have had a top-flight outside cornerback capable of stopping the NFL’s best receivers. So, many were stunned when New England let Jackson walk during the offseason and entered training camp with Jalen Mills, Malcolm Butler, Terrance Micthell and rookie Jack Jones lined up as its top boundary corners.

Some of those fears were eased by Mills’ impressive summer. But anyone who’s watched the veteran throughout his career knows he’s less of a No. 1 cornerback and more of a solid No. 2 with valuable versatility in the secondary.

However, something happened late in camp that flew under the radar but, in hindsight, was a sign of things to come — and made perfect sense.

Jonathan Jones, who missed much of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery, began playing far more outside corner than slot corner, his typical position. The 2016 undrafted free agent had earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s best slot corners and more underrated players — as said by Steve Belichick in early June — but his move to the outside was viewed by some as a reflection of the Patriots’ desperation at cornerback and not of Jones’ ability to fill that role.

Well, the Patriots clearly knew what they were doing. Jones, not Mills, played like New England’s top corner in its first two games and currently carries the 20th-best coverage grade on Pro Football Focus — and we’d argue he should be much higher on the list. (Jones’ highest-graded campaign was in 2020 when he was PFF’s fifth-ranked corner overall.)

His performance shouldn’t surprise anyone. Jones’ skill and athleticism have enabled him to defend Tyreek Hill at a high level over the years, including another excellent showing in Week 1. And Jones was his usual, lockdown self in last Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers — as evidenced by Mitch Trubisky not targeting him once. Trubisky might’ve been acting on a mandate from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who before the game praised Jones and essentially called him a No. 1 cornerback.