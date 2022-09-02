We Were Very Wrong (And Occasionally Right) In Our MLB Preview Predictions

NESN Logo Sign In

As a professional sports writer, you like to think you know a thing or two about sports, and then you make predictions.

Let’s get right to it, here are some of the worst predictions made in the Major League Baseball preview series for the 2022 season:

Scott Neville: The New York Mets will finish .500 after another strong offseason

Technically, the Mets could make this happen should they lose almost every single game this season. However the 84-48 Mets did in fact put it together after an offseason in which they acquired starters Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt, reliever Adam Ottavino, outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha among others.

Ben Watanabe: Texas Rangers’ Marcus Semien and St. Louis Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill to win MVPs

Both Semien and O’Neill had fantastic 2021 seasons but did not come close to reaching similar success in 2022. Semien, who finished third in American League MVP voting a season ago, got off to such a bad start that he threw himself out of the running almost immediately. He’s been better of late but is nowhere near MVP consideration with a .242 average, 45 extra-base hits and a .715 OPS.

O’Neill has had an even sharper decline for the Cards. After a season in which the two-time Gold Glove outfielder hit .286 with 62 extra-base hits including 34 home runs, 80 RBIs, and a .912 OPS, O’Neill is hitting just .227 with 22 extra-base hits, 53 RBIs and a .690 OPS.

Adam London: Detriot Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson will become the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year

Predicting a rookie of the year is nothing short of a dart throw most seasons, as was the case here with Torkelson. Typically the No. 4 prospect in the MLB who makes the Opening Day roster would be the best-case scenario for the longshot award, but Torkelson never found his swing.

The rookie is hitting .197 with 11 doubles, five home runs, a depressing 76-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .577 OPS in 83 games. He got demoted at the All-Star break and only hit .229 at the Triple-A level before being recalled with the expanded rosters Thursday. It’s safe to say he’ll be on the outside looking in come award season.