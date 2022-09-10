WNBA Finals Preview: What To Know Before CT Sun Face Aces

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun thought they would be in this position before the season ever started, and they turned out to be right.

The Sun punched their ticket to the WNBA Finals on Thursday night with a dramatic come-from-behind victory on the road over the defending champion Chicago Sky. Connecticut was on this elevated stage in 2019, as they look for a shot at redemption with the Sun trying to claim the franchise’s first championship.

That certainly won’t be an easy feat given that the third-seeded Sun face a loaded Las Vegas Aces squad, who have home-court advantage after having the best record in the WNBA in the regular season.

Here’s everything you need to know before the best-of-five series begins on Sunday in Las Vegas:

REGULAR-SEASON MEETINGS

Las Vegas got the better of Connecticut during the regular season, beating the Sun in two out of their three matchups. All three of the contests were decided by single digits. However, Connecticut wasn’t at full strength for two of the games, with head coach Curt Miller missing the first meeting and star Jonquel Jones out for the finale regular-season tilt. In both cases, the shorthanded Sun fell to the Aces.

MVP vs. MVP

Each side lays claim to the last two WNBA MVPs. Jones won the award in 2021 while Aces star forward A’ja Wilson earned the accolade for the second time in her career this season. Wilson, who was also named Defensive Player of the Year, does just about everything possible for Las Vegas. She’s averaging a double-double in the postseason with 20.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Jones’ play took a dip this season compared to her MVP campaign from a year ago. The 6-foot-6 forward tallied 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game after averaging a double-double in 2021. Jones had two single-digit performances in the semifinals and she can’t duplicate those showings against the Aces.