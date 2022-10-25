Antonio Brown Ordered To Make Huge Payment Amid Assault Case

It seems just about inevitable for former NFL star wideout Antonio Brown to stay out of headlines for all the wrong reasons, as was evident yet again.

However, as opposed to Brown’s prototypical online or in-person off-field shenanigans, the 34-year-old was brought to justice for one of his many controversial antics, this time by a jury.

Brown has been ordered by a Broward County jury to pay up $1.2 million after failing to appear in court, as reported by TMZ.

Three years ago, when Brown was still a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amid his final NFL run, Anton Tumanov — a moving company employee — accused Brown of committing assault during a dispute over financial compensation for Tumanov’s services. This came while Brown was in the midst of moving to a new Flordia home. According to Tumanov, Brown caused “severe bodily injuries” along with damage(s) to his vehicle.

As a result, Brown was sentenced to two years probation along with community service hours and an anger management course.

Brown’s probation was cut short after just one year, yet Tumanov elected to continue pursuing charges.

While Brown hasn’t taken an NFL field since initially running off mid-game against the New York Jets in 2021, the one-time Super Bowl champ has had little to no issue garnering media attention.