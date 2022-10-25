Patriots’ Bailey Zappe Reveals Odd Wrinkle To Viral ‘Stacy’s Mom’ Clip

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe had an odd Monday night.

Before the Patriots ended up getting their doors blown off by the Bears, Zappe was thrust into action in the second quarter in relief of a returning Mac Jones. The early return was great, with the rookie signal caller completing each of his first four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown — leading New England on two quick scoring drives to take a 14-10 lead.

From there, things fell apart for Zappe and the Patriots, but not before the 23-year-old was caught vibing on the New England sideline.

ESPN’s cameras caught Zappe singing along to “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne as it played in Gillette Stadium. Patriots fans loved it, and after the stinker New England ended up playing the rest of the way, seemed to take some comfort in ignoring their team’s current clown show at QB and learn more about the rookie’s knowledge of mid-2000s rock music.

Zappe was asked about the moment on WEEI’s Merloni, Fauria, and Mego Show on Tuesday afternoon, giving a pair of previously unknown tidbits about the song, and his mom’s friend.

“I just know the chorus. To be honest with you, I don’t even know how I know the song,” Zappe said, per Twitter video. “I don’t remember where I heard it from. So when it came on, the only bit I know is ‘Stacy’s mom has got it going on.’ That’s really about it.”

Naturally, a follow up question came about whether he had a “Stacy’s mom” in the neighborhood growing up.