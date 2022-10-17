Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lines, Pairings

Boston will be without injured defenseman Brandon Carlo

by

2 hours ago

The previously-shorthanded Boston Bruins officially will be without another impactful contributor Monday when they host the Florida Panthers as defenseman Brandon Carlo will be replaced on the top pairing due to an upper-body injury.

Mike Reilly will step in for Carlo on the top pairing alongside Hampus Lindholm. Reilly’s spot on the third pairing now will feature Dan Renouf, who the Bruins recalled from Providence on Sunday. Renouf will play next to Jakub Zboril while coach Jim Montgomery keeps the second defensive pairing of Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton together.

Linus Ullmark will get the start in net for Boston while Florida will counter with Sergei Bobrovsky.

Montgomery also has opted to keep each of the four forward groups in place after the Bruins scored five and six goals, respectively, during their first two victories.

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m. with Bruins Face-Off LIVE.

NESN 360 in-article asset

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (2-0-0)
Taylor Hall–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith
Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–A.J. Greer
Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Jakub Lauko

Hampus Lindholm–Mike Reilly
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton
Jakub Zboril–Dan Renouf

Linus Ullmark

FLORIDA PANTHERS (2-0-0)
Carter Verhaeghe–Aleksander Barkov–Sam Reinhart
Matthew Tkachuk–Sam Bennett–Rudolfs Balcers
Eetu Luostarinen–Anton Lundell–Colin White
Ryan Lomberg–Nick Cousins–Patric Hornqvist

Gustav Forsling–Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal–Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura–Radko Gudas

Sergei Bobrovsky

More NHL:

Matthew Tkachuk In As Panthers Remain Eastern Conference Threat
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Previous Article

Cardinals RB James Conner Listed as DNP on Monday
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe
Next Article

Bailey Zappe Reveals When Patriots Told Him He’d Start Vs. Browns

Picked For You

Related