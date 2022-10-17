Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lines, Pairings

The previously-shorthanded Boston Bruins officially will be without another impactful contributor Monday when they host the Florida Panthers as defenseman Brandon Carlo will be replaced on the top pairing due to an upper-body injury.

Mike Reilly will step in for Carlo on the top pairing alongside Hampus Lindholm. Reilly’s spot on the third pairing now will feature Dan Renouf, who the Bruins recalled from Providence on Sunday. Renouf will play next to Jakub Zboril while coach Jim Montgomery keeps the second defensive pairing of Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton together.

Linus Ullmark will get the start in net for Boston while Florida will counter with Sergei Bobrovsky.

Montgomery also has opted to keep each of the four forward groups in place after the Bruins scored five and six goals, respectively, during their first two victories.

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m. with Bruins Face-Off LIVE.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (2-0-0)

Taylor Hall–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith

Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–A.J. Greer

Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Jakub Lauko