Brian Burns Takes Victory Lap When Reacting To Sack On Tom Brady

The Panthers were feeling good about themselves after an upset win over the Buccaneers, especially Brian Burns.

The star Carolina pass rusher had himself a day against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old recorded five tackles, including a sack and two tackles for a loss.

Despite seemingly in full “tank mode” after trading away running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the Panthers didn’t falter to the Buccaneers and beat them, 21-3.

“The GOAT got caught in the web,” Burns said after the game, referencing Brady, per The Charlotte Observer’s Mike Kaye. You can also see the state of Burns’ helmet after the game and a Spider-Man action figure in the defensive end’s locker in the picture below.

Burns also told reporters he didn’t swap jerseys with the future Hall of Fame quarterback because he sacked him during the game.

Carolina is still committed to the future as it reportedly rejected a trade offer of two first-round picks for the fourth-year defensive end, which, of course, made Burns feel good about his place in the franchise, per ESPN’s David Newton.