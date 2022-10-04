Bruins Wrap: Boston Lose Tight Preseason Matchup Against Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday night.

The Bruins move to 2-2 in the preseason, and the Devils move up to 4-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was a one-sided affair at Prudential Center on Monday. The Devils went up early in the first period with a goal from Tomas Tatar at 10:55 in the game. Head coach Jim Montgomery wanted to see what a potential third and fourth line could do, and there more missed opportunities than they would likely have wished for. Boston appeared to tie the game with 6:56 left in the third period, but the goal was called back due to interference on New Jersey goaltender Vitek Vanecek by Bruins forward A.J. Greer. The Bruins had 24 shots on the night, but that was their biggest scoring chance against the Devils.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Vanecek did his part in holding the Bruins scoreless on the night with 24 saves.

— Despite giving up the opening goal, Keith Kinkaid had a solid outing. He had 19 saves 43:06 minutes of ice time after being subbed off for Kyle Keyser due to an apparent injury in the third period. It also doesn’t hurt the post and the crossbar gave some assists to the Bruins goaltender as well.

— Tatar had two shots Monday night, and it was all he needed to score the game’s lone goal.