The Bruins put themselves in an extremely advantageous spot by winning a second straight game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

Boston took a 3-1 lead in its first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against Toronto by winning Game 4. And with the sides traveling to the Northeast for Game 5, the Bruins were afforded two much-needed days of rest before their potential close-out contest against the Maple Leafs.

Some players likely appreciated the time off. Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen, for instance, both sat out Monday’s practice for maintenance purposes. But the days in between games were more of a drag for David Pastrnak, who was itching to get back out there once the B’s put their longtime rival on the brink of elimination.

“I hate this, personally, those two days between games, because you just want to keep playing,” Pastrnak told reporters Monday, per The Boston Globe. “I’m glad we are only one day away, and I can’t wait for tomorrow already.”

It’s easy to understand why Pastrnak was so eager to return to game action. The Black and Gold are riding high after back-to-back victories in enemy territory, and extra time off doesn’t necessarily help maintain momentum.

Nonetheless, the Bruins should take the TD Garden ice Tuesday night with all of the confidence in the world. And if Pastrnak and company play the way they did the last two games, they should set up a second-round date with the Florida Panthers.

NESN’s complete coverage of Game 5 begins at 6 p.m. ET.