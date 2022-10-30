Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?

Wilson didn't lack confidence after the Jets' loss

by

12 minutes ago

East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks.

Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.

Put simply: New England has Wilson’s number. But that didn’t stop the sophomore quarterback from talking a big game after the Patriots picked up their 13th straight win over the Jets.

Check out this exchange from Wilson’s postgame news conference, as well as the accompanying video:

Reporter: “Zach, how tough is it this team, the Patriots, you haven’t been here for this whole streak, but, obviously, guys talked this week about getting payback from last year — “

Wilson, interrupting: “Yeah, we’ll have these guys in two weeks.”

Wilson also made his feelings known on the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty that negated a Mac Jones pick-six in the first half, calling it a “terrible call.”

Wilson’s confidence is admirable, and he’ll need it to succeed in the NFL. That said, he might want to pick his spots a bit when talking about the Patriots, given how poorly he’s played against them.

As for a rematch, New England and New York will meet again in three weeks — not two — at Gillette Stadium. Both teams will be coming off a bye week.

More Patriots:

Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Previous Article

Christian McCaffrey Hits NFL Milestone With Monster Performance

Picked For You

Related