Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?

East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks.

Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.

Put simply: New England has Wilson’s number. But that didn’t stop the sophomore quarterback from talking a big game after the Patriots picked up their 13th straight win over the Jets.

Check out this exchange from Wilson’s postgame news conference, as well as the accompanying video:

Reporter: “Zach, how tough is it this team, the Patriots, you haven’t been here for this whole streak, but, obviously, guys talked this week about getting payback from last year — “

Wilson, interrupting: “Yeah, we’ll have these guys in two weeks.”

Zach Wilson: "Yeah, we'll have these guys in two weeks" pic.twitter.com/uaBgyiyZqH — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 30, 2022

Wilson also made his feelings known on the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty that negated a Mac Jones pick-six in the first half, calling it a “terrible call.”