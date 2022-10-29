Does This Jets Roster Move Hint At Game Plan Vs. Patriots?

The New England Patriots’ Week 8 opponent made a curious roster move ahead of Sunday’s AFC East showdown at MetLife Stadium.

On Saturday, the New York Jets elevated quarterback Chris Steveler from their practice squad despite already having three QBs (starter Zach Wilson and backups Joe Flacco and Mike White) on their 53-man roster. None of those three are listed on the Jets’ injury report, so Streveler’s elevation doesn’t appear to be health-related.

We've elevated QB Chris Streveler and OL Conor McDermott for tomorrow's game.



— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 29, 2022

Why would the Jets call up their fourth QB when injuries aren’t forcing them to do so? Head coach Robert Saleh has not explained his rationale, but this could be an effort from New York to exploit one of New England’s most glaring defensive deficiencies.

The Patriots have struggled to defend mobile quarterbacks this season, surrendering 82 rushing yards to Chicago’s Justin Fields last week and 107 to Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in Week 3. Those are seventh- and second-best rushing performances by NFL QBs in 2022, respectively. No other defense even has two games in the top 15 on that list. New England lost both handily, allowing 33 points to Fields’ Bears and 37 to Jackson’s Ravens.

Streveler, of course, is no Jackson, Fields, Kyler Murray or Josh Allen. His only regular-season NFL experience to date came as Murray’s Arizona Cardinals backup in 2020 and 2021. The 27-year-old has appeared in seven career games, attempting 25 passes and rushing seven times for 21 yards.

But before he played in the NFL, Streveler was an effective dual-threat signal-caller in the Canadian Football League. Over his two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2018-19), he rushed for 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns. Streveler also was the Jets’ leading rusher during the preseason, totaling 71 yards on nine carries across three games.