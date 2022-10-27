Ex-Giants Super Bowl Champ Explains Hatred Of ‘Super Arrogant’ Tom Brady

Former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes partook in one of the most heartbreaking championship losses in Boston sports memory, defeating the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII during their run at the all-time history books.

The Giants shattered the Patriots’ shot at completing the first-ever perfect, 19-0, NFL season, beating New England 17-14.

Tynes, now 44 years old and retired following his nine-year NFL career, recalled not just the win, but the “super arrogant” demeanor of, at the time, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“I would say yes, but only through sports,” Tynes told Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports. “It was nothing personal. But because he is kind of the ‘golden child’ of the NFL, and with a team that continues to win. And then you add in a little bit of the, ‘Oh, they videotaped. … Or they deflated footballs.’ … A lot of people hate the Patriots. It’s not just Tom Brady, it’s because they’re good, right?”

Brady completed 29-of-48 pass attempts, totaling 266 yards with one touchdown in the Super Bowl loss.

“There was some natural respectful hate if that even makes sense, towards Tom Brady because he was super arrogant leading up to the week of the game, you know?” Tynes said. “Plaxico (Burress) had made a statement about the score and then Tom said something about like, ‘You mean we’re only going to score 14 points?’ “

That 2008 Super Bowl run would become the first losing effort in the title game of Brady’s career, followed by yet another to the Giants in 2012 and one against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.