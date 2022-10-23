NFL Writer Calls Out Tom Brady For Not Being ‘All In’ With Buccaneers

The Buccaneers lost two games in a row after the Panthers scored an upset win in Week 7, and it has some questioning Tom Brady’s commitment to Tampa Bay.

The 45-year-old has also been questioned on his reported divorce to supermodel Gisele Bündchen as Brady is seemingly “inconsistent” with what he wants in the relationship. While Brady has ruled out the idea of an in-season retirement, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s head isn’t solely focused on football.

“The Bucs can say whatever they want, but their QB isn’t all in,” Florio tweeted on the Pro Football Talk account. “And that’s impacting his ability to lead. How can it not? Whenever there are two sets of rules, dysfunction follows.

“The Buccaneers agreed to whatever terms Tom Brady wanted for business reasons, not for football reasons. It’s that simple. Sell the tickets, fill the stadium. We’ll see how full it is on Thursday night.”

Florio isn’t the only person calling out Brady’s commitment. Retired QB Ben Roethlisberger suggested Brady might be “checked out,” though the Tampa Bay signal-caller was quick to deny that speculation.

Head coach Todd Bowles has called out his own team for “living in a fantasy land” for riding high off their Super Bowl win two seasons ago, and he even suggested the team had a toughness problem.

There’s a lot going on with the Buccaneers, and it has fans and opponents talking trash at their expense. Things might not get better as Tampa Bay has a tough bounce-back spot against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.