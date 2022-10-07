Fan Sues Patriots For Damaging Tom Brady Signed Memorabilia

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots franchise has yet another thing to worry about.

According to The Associated Press, a Patriots fan has sued the team for damage done to a flag signed by former New England quarterback Tom Brady.

The flag’s owner has filed a federal lawsuit against the Patriots, contending the team caused “irreparable damage” to a U.S. flag signed by Brady when they improperly displayed it in the team’s hall of fame at Gillette Stadium. Brady’s signature allegedly faded when it was displayed in a display case that had “a significant gap in the glass directly in front of the flag through which unfiltered light and heat could pass,” according to the lawsuit, which reduced the flag’s value by as much as $1 million.

The flag, which is owned by Daniel Vitale of Hampstead, New Hampshire (no relation to former Patriots fullback Dan Vitale), flew over old Foxborough Stadium.

“I am a die-hard Patriots fan and have been for 40 years,” Vitale told The Associated Press. “That flag was so significant to me because it was right after 9/11 and it was the last regular-season game at Foxboro Stadium.”

“I’ve tried to do everything I can to settle with these guys, but they don’t even want to talk to us.”

It now appears the Patriots have no choice but to deal with Vitale.