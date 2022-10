The Boston Bruins defeated the Dallas Stars at TD Garden on Tuesday Night. The victory boosted the Bruins’ record on the season to 6-1-0, good for first in the NHL entering Wednesday?s action.

Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall, and David Pastrnak all contributed goals in the Bruins’ 3-1 win.

For more, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.