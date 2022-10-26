Former Patriot Calls Out Mac Jones For ‘Dirty’ Play Against Bears

Mac Jones managed to ruffle some feathers Monday night despite only playing three offensive series against the Bears.

One of Jones’ 16 plays in primetime at Gillette Stadium was an 8-yard scramble that brought the Patriots into field-goal territory early in the second quarter. As Jones went into a slide at the conclusion of his run, the sophomore quarterback appeared to intentionally raise his foot toward an airborne Jaquan Brisker. The Bears safety stayed down on the turf for a moment after Jones clipped him in the crotch.

Former NFL defensive Darius Butler, a second-round pick by the Patriots in 2009, tweeted a clip of the incident and took aim at New England’s signal-caller.

“Got em back,” Butler tweeted. “Mac a dirty mf for this too.”

Butler has the grounds to knock Jones, as the quarterback’s kick was pretty blatant. So much so that Hall of Famer Peyton Manning called it out during ESPN’s alternate broadcast of the Week 7 “Monday Night Football” matchup.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Jones has faced foul play allegations in his young NFL career. The 2021 first-rounder also caught heat last season when he appeared to twist the ankle of Carolina Panthers star pass-rusher Brian Burns.