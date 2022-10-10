Former Patriots Linebacker Signs With AFC West Rival

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time for the New England Patriots to update their emergency linebacker list.

Just one week after cutting him from their practice squad, the Patriots saw linebacker Harvey Langi head out West on Monday, signing with the Denver Broncos on a practice-squad contract, per his agent Kenny Zuckerman.

Langi’s most recent stint with New England came to an end on Oct. 3 when they cut him to make room for fellow Patriots returnee Jamie Collins. Langi played in two games for the Patriots this season, earning special teams snaps in a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He was a practice squad call up for each game.

His arrival to Denver comes after the Broncos lost linebackers Josey Jewell and Baron Browning for what is expected to be multiple weeks.

New England currently has two linebackers on its practice squad, Collins and Cameron McGrone.