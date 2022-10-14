How NFL Responded To Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s Latest Civil Lawsuit

Despite a new lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, the NFL isn’t moving away from its stance on the suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Watson was suspended the first 11 games of this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault on massage therapists, as defined by the NFL. On Aug. 18, the NFL and NFL Players Association reached a settlement on Watson’s suspension. He was also fined $5 million and has had to undergo a mandatory treatment program.

Another woman filed a civil lawsuit against Watson on Thursday. The lawsuit alleges Watson pressured her into oral sex during a massage session in 2020, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

“In the lawsuit filed Thursday in Harris County (Texas), Watson is accused of soliciting the plaintiff over Instagram with a direct message for a massage at a Houstonian hotel room in Texas in December 2020, while he was a member of the (Houston) Texans,” Trotter reported Thursday. “The lawsuit states that during the session, Watson ‘continually pressured (the plaintiff) into massaging his private area’ before he ‘removed his towel’ and ‘offered to let her get on top.’ According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff ‘refused to have sex with Watson, however, he was able to pressure her into oral sex’ and ‘Watson paid (the plaintiff) $300 for her services, although her normal charge was $115 for an hour massage.

“According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff has ‘suffered from severe depression and anxiety’ since the alleged incident.”

The latest lawsuit is the 26th known civil suit against Watson, who settled 23 previous lawsuits against him this past summer.

“Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, told ESPN’s John Barr on Friday that he’s going to refrain from commenting on this latest lawsuit until he learns the identity of the plaintiff,” Trotter reports. “In every other civil case filed against Watson, the court has ordered the plaintiffs to be identified by name.”