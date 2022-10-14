How NFL Responded To Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s Latest Civil Lawsuit

Despite a new lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, the NFL isn’t moving away from its stance on the suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback.
Watson was suspended the first 11 games of this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault on massage therapists, as defined by the NFL. On Aug. 18, the NFL and NFL Players Association reached a settlement on Watson’s suspension. He was also fined $5 million and has had to undergo a mandatory treatment program.
Another woman filed a civil lawsuit against Watson on Thursday. The lawsuit alleges Watson pressured her into oral sex during a massage session in 2020, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.
“In the lawsuit filed Thursday in Harris County (Texas), Watson is accused of soliciting the plaintiff over Instagram with a direct message for a massage at a Houstonian hotel room in Texas in December 2020, while he was a member of the (Houston) Texans,” Trotter reported Thursday. “The lawsuit states that during the session, Watson ‘continually pressured (the plaintiff) into massaging his private area’ before he ‘removed his towel’ and ‘offered to let her get on top.’ According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff ‘refused to have sex with Watson, however, he was able to pressure her into oral sex’ and ‘Watson paid (the plaintiff) $300 for her services, although her normal charge was $115 for an hour massage.
“According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff has ‘suffered from severe depression and anxiety’ since the alleged incident.”
The latest lawsuit is the 26th known civil suit against Watson, who settled 23 previous lawsuits against him this past summer.
“Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, told ESPN’s John Barr on Friday that he’s going to refrain from commenting on this latest lawsuit until he learns the identity of the plaintiff,” Trotter reports. “In every other civil case filed against Watson, the court has ordered the plaintiffs to be identified by name.”
Criminal charges have not been filed against Watson, but the quarterback continues to deny the multiple allegations made against him. Despite another lawsuit against Watson, the NFL is not changing its stance on his suspension.
“Watson’s status remains unchanged,” NFL Chief Spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk via email. “We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy.”
Watson was allowed to re-enter the Browns training facility during Cleveland’s Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots after being banned since Aug. 30 as part of the settlement. He can’t practice with the team until Nov. 14. and won’t be eligible to play until Week 13, when the Browns travel to face the Texans in Houston on Dec. 4.