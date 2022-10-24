Jayson Tatum Earns Eastern Conference Honor To Start Celtics’ Season

It didn’t take long for Jayson Tatum to add to his list of accolades, doing so just one week into the 2022-23 campaign as the Boston Celtics star on Monday was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The recognition is reflective of games played from Oct. 18-23, the first week of the new season.

Tatum averaged 34.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in Boston’s opening three games. He is the first player in franchise history to record over 100 points in the team’s first three games of the season, per the Celtics, and Tatum currently leads the NBA in scoring average and total points scored.

Most recently, Tatum scored a season-high 40 points against the Orlando Magic, helping the Celtics start off the season an unbeaten 3-0, with others wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Tatum and the Celtics will return to the floor as road favorites Monday against the Chicago Bulls.