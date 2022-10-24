Tom Brady, Ron DeSantis Exchange Text Messages? Random Rumor Surfaces

Tom Brady once again is on the political radar as the 2022 midterm elections near.

Brady, whose past connection to former United States president Donald Trump is well documented, is on texting terms with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a story published by The New York Times.

The rather random rumor was brought to light by Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor in Wisconsin, who last week during a campaign event shared a story about him and DeSantis attending a Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field.

“We’re sitting there, you know, we’re watching the game, and all of a sudden, I look over, and he’s texting, and he says, ‘How do you spell Lambeau?’ ” Michels reportedly recalled. “I say, ‘Who are you texting with?’ He says, ‘I’m texting with Tom Brady.’ The governor of Florida gets to text with Tom Brady.”

The extent and the specifics of Brady’s apparent relationship with DeSantis, a possible presidential candidate in 2024, are unclear. Maybe they’ve simply crossed paths in the quarterback’s three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two decades with the New England Patriots. And maybe they talk football, rather than politics, and simply catch up from time to time. Who knows.

But referencing Brady in a political setting — even in Wisconsin, where there presumably were plenty of Aaron Rodgers supporters — is straight out of the Trump playbook. And if we’ve learned anything, it’s that Brady probably will do whatever he can to stay on the sidelines when it comes time to answer questions about his preferred presidential candidate.