Mac Jones Attitude Issue? Patriots Writer Curiously Cites ‘Someone’ Who’d Know

The well-documented quarterback competition pertaining to the New England Patriots has created a number of storylines relating to both Mac Jones and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe.
The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin further fueled that fire Wednesday morning when he appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and speculated on a possible attitude problem with Jones, who has missed each of the last three games due to a high ankle sprain. Volin’s sentiments, which undoubtedly will become more controversial as the story gains attention, might be a bit tougher for Patriots fans to wrap their head around, though, given it’s a bit off the beaten path rather than traditional reporting.
“Someone reached out in my DMs and said ‘Yeah, Mac’s attitude problem is obvious in the building and everyone knows it,” Volin told the radio station.
When the longtime NFL writer was further questioned on the source, Volin said it did not come from anyone who covers the Patriots, but confirmed it being from “someone that would know.”
“I mean, take that for what it’s worth,” Volin said. “… I wouldn’t take it as a report, just as, you know, someone chiming in with an opinion.”
He added: “Do with it what you want. Call it a report, do what you want. Just know it’s not something I’m going to go splashing all over the pages of The Boston Globe today. I’m just further illuminating stuff that I’ve heard.”
You can check out the clip here.
The tweet showcasing Volin’s radio clip, however, became even more bizarre when a Twitter user replied to Barstool Sports’ John Feitelberg saying he was the one who reached out to Volin. The Twitter user shared a screenshot of what appears to be a direct message with Volin, though it has not been confirmed. The user’s messages initially started more related to why the Patriots went with Brian Hoyer over Zappe against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. The Twitter user said they did so to appease Jones, which he heard because his “buddy” works at Gillette Stadium.
Volin seems to have replied to that direct message, as shown in the screenshot, and thanked the user for the “tip,” before the Twitter user then responded with a message citing Jones’ “attitude problem,” as shared by Feitelberg in a story on Barstool Sports. However, it has not been confirmed whether Volin’s speculation on the radio Wednesday and this specific direct message truly coincide, or if Volin received more (better?) intel from someone else.
It’s worth noting all of these events unfolded after Volin on Monday said Jones making the Pro Bowl and NFL Top 100 during his rookie season was the “worst thing” that happened, indicating the quarterback’s ego exploded given his success.
All told, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has not offered much insight into Jones’ recovery, when he will be able to return or who will start at quarterback when the 2021 first-rounder does return to health. The Patriots return to the football field for a Week 7 clash against the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”