Mac Jones Attitude Issue? Patriots Writer Curiously Cites ‘Someone’ Who’d Know

The well-documented quarterback competition pertaining to the New England Patriots has created a number of storylines relating to both Mac Jones and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin further fueled that fire Wednesday morning when he appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and speculated on a possible attitude problem with Jones, who has missed each of the last three games due to a high ankle sprain. Volin’s sentiments, which undoubtedly will become more controversial as the story gains attention, might be a bit tougher for Patriots fans to wrap their head around, though, given it’s a bit off the beaten path rather than traditional reporting.

“Someone reached out in my DMs and said ‘Yeah, Mac’s attitude problem is obvious in the building and everyone knows it,” Volin told the radio station.

When the longtime NFL writer was further questioned on the source, Volin said it did not come from anyone who covers the Patriots, but confirmed it being from “someone that would know.”

“I mean, take that for what it’s worth,” Volin said. “… I wouldn’t take it as a report, just as, you know, someone chiming in with an opinion.”

He added: “Do with it what you want. Call it a report, do what you want. Just know it’s not something I’m going to go splashing all over the pages of The Boston Globe today. I’m just further illuminating stuff that I’ve heard.”

You can check out the clip here.