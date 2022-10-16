Marlon Humphrey Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ravens Blow Another Late Lead

In the first six games of the 2022-23 NFL season, the Ravens have blown a lead of 10 points or more in every other game.

This is seemingly becoming a trend after the New York Giants came from behind to beat Baltimore, 24-20, in Week 6. The Ravens were up 20-10 with 12:54 left in the fourth quarter, and two turnovers from Lamar Jackson helped the Giants come from behind and prevent a Baltimore comeback.

Head coach John Harbaugh called for the team to take “responsibility” for their mistakes, but cornerback Marlon Humphrey seemed to want to take it a step further.

“Insanity: Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. — Albert Einstein,” Humphrey tweeted after the loss.

It’s up to speculation on who or what Humphrey was referring to when he sent this tweet out. Perhaps he just likes Einstein quotes? Though, that specific quote often gets misattributed to Einstein.

Harbaugh has been called out for his fourth-down decision making, but the Ravens did not go for a fourth down at all against the Giants on Sunday. But the when your team blows late leads three times in a season, its the coaching staff that has to answer for it, and that will likely fall on offensive coordinator Greg Roman and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

These kinds of losses are a new territory for the Ravens, who were 31-2 when holding a double-digit lead in the second half when Jackson took over as quarterback through the end of 2021, but Baltimore are now 2-3 under such circumstances this season, according to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.