Popular NFL Trade Target Kicked Off Sideline By Own Team

Robbie Anderson’s days as a member of the Carolina Panthers could be numbered, as the popular NFL trade target was sent packing by his own team in the middle of a Week 6 game Sunday.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks booted Anderson from the sideline during Carolina’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams after the wideout repeatedly got in the face of his wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. The 29-year-old repeatedly turned back and motioned toward the coaches as a team staffer escorted him into the locker room.

The decision by Wilks comes in his first game as Panthers coach after Matt Rhule was fired earlier in the week. With Anderson and Dailey not backing down from one another after multiple confrontations, Wilks’ decision was pretty much made for him.

Anderson has been linked to the Patriots in recent months, with one NFL writer proposing a wide receiver swap between Carolina and New England that involved the veteran. The Panthers, having parted ways with Rhule, reportedly have put many names on the trading block as they look to recoup lost assets for trades made in the last two seasons — including star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Anderson’s numbers have steadily dropped off in his three seasons as a Panther, totaling nine touchdowns and 1,821 yards on 161 catches across 38 games. A longtime member of the AFC East with the New York Jets, the Patriots certainly got familiar with Anderson. As his career in Carolina presumably comes to an end, perhaps New England could wind up being a possible destination.