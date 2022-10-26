NFL Rumors: Bears Trade Defensive Disruptor To Undefeated Eagles

The NFL trade market is continuing to heat up ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline as the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears pulled off a deal Wednesday.

The Bears are sending veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the undefeated Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 32-year-old Quinn produced one of the best seasons of his career last year with Chicago, totaling 18 1/2 sacks. But the defensive disruptor is off to a much slower start this season, having recorded just one sack through seven games.

The move though bolsters an already stout Philadelphia defense that is fourth in the NFL in yards (297.8) and points allowed (17.5) per game. Quinn also gives the Eagles another pass-rushing option opposite of Brandon Graham.

While Quinn might not be at the height of his powers anymore, putting him on the Eagles, even if it’s just in situational packages, should only boost their odds to make it to the Super Bowl. They currently are seen as the favorite by DraftKings Sportsbook to represent the NFC in the big game.

Quinn only notched one tackle in Chicago’s 33-14 road win over the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football,” but the 12-year pro certainly has the respect of Bill Belichick.

“Obviously, (Robert) Quinn is one of the great defensive linemen in this era,” Belichick told reporters last week prior to the matchup, per The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. “I mean, his numbers are ridiculous and whatever it was last year, 17, 18 sacks. This guy is a major disruptive force on the edge.”

There’s already been some trade action with six days to go until the trade deadline, but it’s been by the Carolina Panthers as they shipped two offensive weapons out west last week while they focus on a rebuild.