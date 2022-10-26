NFL Trade Targets: Seven Players Who Could Change Teams Before Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is much more hit or miss than its NBA, NHL and MLB counterparts.

Some years, there’s a flurry of moves, with several high-profile players floated in rumors and speculation. Other years, the cutoff passes with crickets, leaving teams to lean on internal reinforcements and improvement as the season progresses.

The San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers kicked the 2022 festivities into overdrive last week when the latter shipped All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the former for a bundle of draft picks. While McCaffrey might be the most notable star traded before Nov. 1 — especially in fantasy football circles — it still could be a sign of what’s to come over the next week.

Here are seven players to watch closely before next Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, either because they’ve already been mentioned in trade rumblings or because it makes sense for their current teams to explore the market.

Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Denver Broncos

The Broncos have failed to fulfill expectations this season, sitting in last place in the AFC West with a 2-5 record ahead of a Week 8 clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. As such, there’s a real chance Denver becomes a seller. And Chubb, the No. 5 overall pick in 2018, would be an intriguing target for teams in need of pass-rush help. The 26-year-old is in the final season of his rookie contract. It definitely would be jarring to see the Broncos trade away another talented edge defender one year after shipping Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.

Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears

The Bears just traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, indicating Chicago plans on selling despite a shocking upset win over the New England Patriots in Week 7. Smith, the eighth overall pick in 2018, requested a trade over the offseason, and while the Bears so far have steered clear of a blockbuster involving the 25-year-old linebacker, a deadline deal would go a long way toward expediting the Windy City rebuild.

William Jackson III, CB, Washington Commanders

Jackson, who signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Washington before last season, publicly denied requesting a trade, but reports have indicated the 29-year-old cornerback wants out of the nation’s capital. The Commanders probably wouldn’t land much, seeing as Jackson has been both bad and injured this season, but he’s a 2016 first-rounder who previously had success with the Cincinnati Bengals and could benefit from a change of scenery.