NFL Trade Targets: Seven Players Who Could Change Teams Before Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is much more hit or miss than its NBA, NHL and MLB counterparts.
Some years, there’s a flurry of moves, with several high-profile players floated in rumors and speculation. Other years, the cutoff passes with crickets, leaving teams to lean on internal reinforcements and improvement as the season progresses.
The San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers kicked the 2022 festivities into overdrive last week when the latter shipped All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the former for a bundle of draft picks. While McCaffrey might be the most notable star traded before Nov. 1 — especially in fantasy football circles — it still could be a sign of what’s to come over the next week.
Here are seven players to watch closely before next Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, either because they’ve already been mentioned in trade rumblings or because it makes sense for their current teams to explore the market.
Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Denver Broncos
The Broncos have failed to fulfill expectations this season, sitting in last place in the AFC West with a 2-5 record ahead of a Week 8 clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. As such, there’s a real chance Denver becomes a seller. And Chubb, the No. 5 overall pick in 2018, would be an intriguing target for teams in need of pass-rush help. The 26-year-old is in the final season of his rookie contract. It definitely would be jarring to see the Broncos trade away another talented edge defender one year after shipping Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.
Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears
The Bears just traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, indicating Chicago plans on selling despite a shocking upset win over the New England Patriots in Week 7. Smith, the eighth overall pick in 2018, requested a trade over the offseason, and while the Bears so far have steered clear of a blockbuster involving the 25-year-old linebacker, a deadline deal would go a long way toward expediting the Windy City rebuild.
William Jackson III, CB, Washington Commanders
Jackson, who signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Washington before last season, publicly denied requesting a trade, but reports have indicated the 29-year-old cornerback wants out of the nation’s capital. The Commanders probably wouldn’t land much, seeing as Jackson has been both bad and injured this season, but he’s a 2016 first-rounder who previously had success with the Cincinnati Bengals and could benefit from a change of scenery.
Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb is the clear lead back in Cleveland, with Hunt taking more of a back seat in recent weeks. When you consider the variables — Hunt’s usage, production, contract (free agent after this season) and reported offseason trade request — as well as the Browns’ record (2-5), it’ll be relatively surprising if Hunt remains with the organization beyond next Tuesday.
Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
There’s no secret here: Rams head coach Sean McVay said Los Angeles is exploring a trade for Akers, who didn’t play in the team’s most recent game and isn’t practicing ahead of its Week 8 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. A deal feels inevitable, and Akers carries some upside as a 23-year-old second-round pick who missed most of last season with a torn Achilles before returning for the Rams’ playoff run en route to a Super Bowl title.
Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Claypool has seen his role lessen in Pittsburgh’s lackluster offense. He still ranks second on the team in targets ahead of Week 8, but the Steelers picked George Pickens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and signed Diontae Johnson to a contract extension back in August. For a franchise that has had success replacing wide receivers over the years, Claypool is expendable, especially with the Steelers sitting at 2-5.
Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
Cooks, 29, already has been traded three times in his NFL career. Why not make it four? Cooks has been consistently productive since entering the league as a 2014 first-round pick, registering six 1,000-yard seasons and occasionally overcoming inconsistent quarterback play. The Texans, who are obviously rebuilding, could shop him to contenders in search of a speedy deep threat.