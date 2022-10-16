Patriots Inactives Reaction: Mac Jones, Damien Harris Out Vs. Browns

CLEVELAND — Mac Jones made the trip to Northeast Ohio. He was on the field pregame at FirstEnergy Stadium. But he’s not quite ready to return to the New England Patriots’ lineup.

Jones officially is inactive for Sunday’s Patriots-Browns matchup, missing his third consecutive game as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain. Fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe will make his second straight start, with elevated practice squadder Garrett Gilbert backing him up.

Jones made a brief appearance during pregame warmups but did not go through his usual stretching routine. He walked a lap around the end zone, played catch with Zappe and chatted with teammates before retreating to the locker room. Jones wore cleats but did not have his injured ankle taped.

Mac Jones is on the field. Wearing cleats but not doing any stretching. Just walking around. pic.twitter.com/nhYasTaFtb — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 16, 2022

Mac Jones now throwing with Bailey Zappe. Based on what we can see, it doesn?t look like he?s preparing to play. pic.twitter.com/AGKMUpfHWJ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 16, 2022

That was more than Jones did before last week’s game, more evidence that he is making progress in his recovery. But Zappe will be the one behind center for at least one more week.

The Patriots also will be without starting running back Damien Harris, who is inactive due to a hamstring injury. Rhamondre Stevenson carried the ball 25 times for 161 yards in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium, and with only unproven rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris behind him on the depth chart, he can expect another heavy workload against the Browns’ leaky run defense.