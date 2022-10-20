Patriots Injury Report: Good News On Christian Barmore, Damien Harris

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had nearly full attendance at their first practice ahead of Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The only player absent from Thursday’s session was wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who is dealing with a hamstring injury and missed last Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Obviously, that means good news for a handful of other Patriots players dealing with injuries.

Running Damien Harris, who also sat out against the Browns, was a full participant Thursday despite initially being expected to miss multiple games. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore was a limited participant after leaving Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

Quarterback Mac Jones also was a limited participant, though the sophomore quarterback showed significantly improved mobility during the media portion of practice. Jones reportedly expects to be available against Chicago.

Here’s the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Nelson Agholor — Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore — Knee

WR Kendrick Bourne — Toe

DL Lawrence Guy — Shoulder

CB Jonathan Jones — Ankle

QB Mac Jones — Ankle

G Mike Onwenu — Ankle

TE Jonnu Smith — Ankle

LB Josh Uche — Hamstring

T Isaiah Wynn – Shoulder