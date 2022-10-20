Patriots Injury Report: Good News On Christian Barmore, Damien Harris

Only one player missed practice

by

1 hours ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had nearly full attendance at their first practice ahead of Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The only player absent from Thursday’s session was wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who is dealing with a hamstring injury and missed last Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Obviously, that means good news for a handful of other Patriots players dealing with injuries.

Running Damien Harris, who also sat out against the Browns, was a full participant Thursday despite initially being expected to miss multiple games. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore was a limited participant after leaving Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

Quarterback Mac Jones also was a limited participant, though the sophomore quarterback showed significantly improved mobility during the media portion of practice. Jones reportedly expects to be available against Chicago.

Here’s the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Nelson Agholor — Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore — Knee
WR Kendrick Bourne — Toe
DL Lawrence Guy — Shoulder
CB Jonathan Jones — Ankle
QB Mac Jones — Ankle
G Mike Onwenu — Ankle
TE Jonnu Smith — Ankle
LB Josh Uche — Hamstring
T Isaiah Wynn – Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Damien Harris — Hamstring

The Patriots and Bears are scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

More Football:

Great Patriots Backfield Has Shot At Accomplishing Rare NFL Feat
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images
Former Boston Red Sox infielder Eduardo Núñez
Previous Article

Ex-Red Sox From 2018 World Series Championship Team Retires
Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk
Next Article

Matt Grzelcyk Big Fan Of Bruins ‘Pooh Bear’ Reverse Retro Jersey

Picked For You

Related