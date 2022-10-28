Patriots Injury Report: Two Starters Ruled Out; Wideout Cleared

The New England Patriots will be without starters on the offensive and defensive lines when they visit the New York Jets on Sunday.

Center David Andrews and defensive tackle Christian Barmore both were ruled for the Week 8 clash after injuries kept them out of all three Patriots practices this week. Andrews is recovering from a concussion suffered in Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears. Barmore sustained a knee injury in New England’s Week 6 win in Cleveland and has not played since.

O-line coach Matt Patricia on Friday confirmed veteran James Ferentz will start in Andrews’ absence. The 33-year-old Ferentz has been with the Patriots since 2017 but has started just six games in his NFL career (three at center, three at guard).

The Patriots listed seven players as questionable for Sunday, including safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), who returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days. All seven were limited participants in the Patriots’ final practice of the week.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe) and right guard Mike Onwenu (ankle) both were removed from the injury report Friday, clearing them to play against New York. Bourne’s injury sidelined him last week and limited him to four snaps in Week 6.

Quarterback Mac Jones came off the injury report Wednesday and fully participated in all three practices this week. He’ll start for the 3-4 Patriots against the upstart 5-2 Jets.

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report: