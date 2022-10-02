Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers

NESN Logo Sign In

GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England.

It wasn’t good enough in the end, however, as Green Bay earned a 27-24 win thanks to a Mason Crosby game-winning kick as time expired in overtime.

Rookie Bailey Zappe more than held his own in relief of backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who exited in the first quarter with a head injury. The rookie signal-caller completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, good for a 107.4 rating.

On the other side, Rodgers shook off an ugly first half to go 21-for-35 for 251 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one interception. Receiver Adam Lazard caught six balls on eight targets for 116 yards.

The Patriots dropped to 1-3 with the loss while the Packers improved to 3-1 with the win.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Bill Belichick’s team, which put up an admirable fight. Here are three studs and three duds for New England from a wild night in Green Bay.

STUDS

CB Jack Jones

The rookie wasn’t perfect, and he showed he still has a long way to go as a tackler despite finishing with seven. But, it’s hard to do better in your first NFL start than forcing a fumble, recovering the same fumble and getting a pick-six against Rodgers. Jones is fearless, scrappy and has the potential to develop into a legitimate playmaker on the Patriots defense.