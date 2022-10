NESN Logo Sign In

Rich Hill left it all out there this season for the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays after being down 3-0 Monday night, winning 4-3 with Matt Barnes getting the save.

Hill went six strong innings in his final start of the season, finishing 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA.

