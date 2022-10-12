Watch Patrice Bergeron Score Bruins’ First Goal Of 2022-23

The 2022-23 Boston Bruins are officially on the board, thanks to a familiar power-play grouping.

Less than 10 minutes into the start of their season, the Bruins scored their first power play goal, with captain Patrice Bergeron tallying his first of the season, firing a rebound shot by Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper. His two helpers were familiar faces to fans on Causeway, David Pastrnak and the returning David Krejci. That core group is expected to be the straw that stirs the drink in Boston this season.

You can watch the Bruins’ first goal of the season here.

The goal marked the 983rd point of Bergeron’s 19-year career. Krejci’s assist was his first NHL point since June 9, 2021.

Boston finished eighth in the NHL in power play percentage at 20.69% in 2021-22.