What Robert Kraft Told Bailey Zappe Inside Patriots Locker Room

Does Robert Kraft have “Zappe Fever” like the rest of New England?

That might be a stretch, but the Patriots owner clearly was pleased with how rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played in Sunday’s win over the Browns in Cleveland.

The Patriots on Monday shared a video of their locker room celebration at FirstEnergy Stadium. The clip includes a look at Kraft thanking Zappe for putting a bow on a weekend that started with his surprise wedding in New York.

“I’m proud of you,” Kraft told Zappe. “It’s a big weekend for me, so this is a good present.”

The video also features Matthew Slater’s postgame speech.

“We always gotta return to the love that we have for this game, fellas,” Slater said. “Never lose that. You can’t take this game for granted. Nothing is guaranteed. And as much as we talk about winning and losing — and that’s important, trust me — you gotta maintain your love for this game, fellas. If you do that, you’ll be the best version of yourselves; this team will be the best version of itself.”

Take a look: