Why Hasn’t Bill Belichick Named Mac Jones Starter Post-Injury? NFL Insider Theorizes

Mac Jones very well could be the New England Patriots starting quarterback when he’s healthy enough to return, as a report Thursday morning expressed, but head coach Bill Belichick has yet to share the plan.

Belichick has had many opportunities to confirm Jones, not rookie Bailey Zappe, would return to lead the offense when healthy, but has opted not to bite. There are a few reasons as to why the veteran head coach might be going that route, but there’s no debating it has allowed New England’s quarterback controversy to pick up steam.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has been as connected as any while reporting on Jones’ frustrations with the Patriots, sharing Sunday how the relationship has went “sideways” ever since the departure of Josh McDaniels with a disagreement in Jones’ recovery from his high ankle sprain proving another sticking point. The NFL insider tripled down on those thoughts Thursday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” while adding how Belichick’s public handling of the Jones-Zappe storyline also might not have been met to fondly by the 2021 first-rounder.

“… And then you get how Bill has handled the whole question of whether or not Mac will be the starter when he’s healthy, regardless of how Bailey Zappe plays. And you guys know as well as I do, Bill doesn’t do anything by mistake,” Breer said on the radio station. “Bill could have very easily, at some point over the last couple of weeks, answered that question and said, ‘Yes, he is the starter. Mac Jones is our starter when he’s healthy enough to go.’ He’s declined to do that.

Breer theorized why Belichick might be taking that approach.

“I don’t know exactly why he’s declined to do that, but I have a theory,” Breer continued. “And my theory is he wants to create some level of competition, some level of tension for Mac, and then show Mac like ‘Look, if you follow what we’re doing offensively, if you follow the coaching, it’s not bad. We got a fourth-round rookie out of Western Kentucky up and running and playing really well. So I think that there was some element of Mac being a little loose with the ball, taking chances early in the year, that they want to coach out of them. And I think that this is a method to do that.”

Breer also included a comparison to Tom Brady while citing Jones’ makeup and further addressing why the Patriots might have let the situation play out.