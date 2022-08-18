Six Things We Learned From Patriots’ Joint Practices With Panthers

The Patriots’ top unit ran just nine rushing plays over the two practices and continued to have issues in that area. The protection also broke down at times, resulting in at least two “sacks,” two scrambles and three throwaways. We still don’t know who will be calling offensive plays (Matt Patricia? Joe Judge? Bill Belichick?) and how that person will fare in that role once the real games begin. But there’s finally some optimism surrounding this offense, which was not the case a week ago.

Jones said he hopes to make his preseason debut Friday night against Carolina.

2. Jalen Mills looks like a No. 1 cornerback

Can he perform at the Pro Bowl level the Patriots have been accustomed to at the position? That remains to be seen. But Mills clearly has been New England’s best cover man throughout training camp, and he was excellent on both days against Carolina, winning battle after battle against top Panthers wideouts D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson.

“He wants to be able to take that next step and be the guy, and he carries himself like that,” safety Adrian Phillips said.

Jonathan Jones has looked like the favorite to start at the other outside cornerback spot, with Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant battling for the top slot role. Marcus Jones and Bryant both pulled down interceptions this week.

The Patriots’ defense as a whole had the upper hand over Carolina’s Baker Mayfield- and Sam Darnold-led offense, especially in a Tuesday practice that Deatrich Wise accurately described as “dominant.” Perhaps we didn’t credit that group enough for helping cause last week’s offensive woes.

3. So. Many. Fights.

Hot tempers and after-the-play antics are part of nearly every NFL joint practice. But these Patriots-Panthers sessions were unusually contentious, especially for two teams with little prior history.

Day 1 featured two legitimate fights, several smaller scrums and five ejections. Then, less than a half-hour into Day 2, one Tuesday combatant (Panthers safety Kenny Robinson) knocked out another (Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson) with a blindside hit and proceeded to taunt him, enraging the New England sideline. One play later, Wise blasted Christian McCaffrey along the sideline, and an all-out brawl broke out, spilling over into the bleachers and catching fans in the crossfire. Three more players were ejected, including Robinson and Wise.