Argentina Vs. Mexico Live Stream: Watch World Cup Online, On TV

World Cup action continues Saturday with Group C featuring what’s sure to be an epic match between Argentina and Mexico.

Argentina was upset by Saudi Arabia while Mexico drew a 0-0 tie against Poland, meaning Saturday’s game has a lot riding on it for both teams. A loss will diminish the hopes of moving on to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Can Argentina, who’s viewed as one of the favorites to win the World Cup, get back on track? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Argentina vs. Mexico:

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Livestream: FUBO TV ? free trial | FOX