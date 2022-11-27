Bears QB Justin Fields Considered ‘Long Shot’ To Play Vs. Jets

It appears it will be a battle of backup quarterbacks Sunday when the Chicago Bears and New York Jets square off in the Meadowlands.

While it’s been known since Wednesday that Mike White will get the starting nod with Zach Wilson being benched, the quarterback situation for the Bears was up in the air with Justin Fields dealing with a shoulder injury, which he described as a separated shoulder with torn ligaments.

Fields was officially listed as questionable for the contest, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Saturday night that it’s a “long shot” the second-year signal-caller suits up.

“The Bears plan to give QB Justin Fields an opportunity to warm up prior to Sunday’s game, but he’s considered a long shot to face the Jets,” Rapoport tweeted. “Fields (left shoulder) was limited all week. Coach Matt Eberflus said Fields would only play if he’s 100% ready.”

With Fields most likely sitting out barring a massive change in his health, the Bears will turn to Trevor Siemian to orchestrate the offense. Siemian has made one appearance with the Bears this season, but did start four games for the New Orleans Saints last season. Siemian went 0-4 in those contests and hasn’t won a game in which he started since the 2017 campaign.

The Bears and Jets kickoff from MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.