Bruins’ David Pastrnak Named NHL’s Second Star Of Month For October

It’s been a nice start to the 2022-23 NHL season for David Pastrnak, and he was rewarded for it Tuesday.

The Bruins forward was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Month for October.

Pastrnak tallied seven goals and 10 assists through Boston’s first nine games. He is second in the NHL in scoring, behind only the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid, and has six multi-point games during that stretch.

Pastrnak has looked possibly the best he ever has in his NHL career, between his speed, his ability to score and his unmatched chemistry with David Krejci and Taylor Hall. He noted during training camp his focus was on having a “normal summer” after the last two offseasons were anything but normal for Pastrnak.

The 26-year-old will look to carry the momentum into the month of November when the Bruins begin a three-game road trip Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.