Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominant Win Vs. Blue Jackets

Linus Ullmark stays hot

Ullmark remained perfect and moved to 6-0-0 after a 30-save performance Friday night. The last time a goalie had this kind of start was in 2010 when Tim Thomas also started the season 6-0-0.

Even when Jeremy Swayman struggled in his two starts before bouncing back with a much-needed win, Ullmark was able to give the Bruins a chance to win with his timely saves. Especially in the beginning of the season when the B’s were without their top defense pair in Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy, it was Ullmark who was relied upon and he answered the bell without hesitation.

Bruins making it easy for Jim Montgomery

There were many questions about just how good the Bruins would be to start the year, especially with a new head coach and without key players in Brad Marchand, McAvoy and Grzelcyk. But Montgomery seems to be a perfect fit and clearly is getting the most out of the Bruins.

“It’s unreal how comfortable I am standing behind the bench,” Montgomery told reporters after Friday’s win. “We’re giving up odd-man rushes, there’s guys open on the back door and you’re not even worried because you just expect our goalies to make saves. It’s a very comforting feeling as a coach behind the bench.”

The next-man-up mentality and how the Bruins have gone to battle for one another through the first nine games also had made Montgomery’s job easy, and it’s something he noticed against the Blue Jackets.

“Just how committed they are to each other,” Montgomery told reporters when asked what has stood out to him in October. “We’re at the end of three in four with travel. The blocked shots, we have a lot of guys wearing ice bags right now.

“It shows you the commitment early on in the year that we have to playing hard for each other. And we’re getting good results because of it. If you would have told me we’d be 8-1, I’d be like I’ve got some swamp land I want to sell you.”

David Pastrnak is elite

We already knew this, but Pastrnak is playing at an even higher level than he’s had before. In fact, this may be the best he’s looked in his entire NHL career. He’s been stellar alongside Krejci and Hall, and even with Krejci sidelined at the moment, he still has great chemistry with Pavel Zacha.