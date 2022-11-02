Dan Snyder Issues Statement On Potential Sale Of Commanders

Washington Commanders fans who have longed for a new ownership group soon might be in luck.

Longtime franchise owner Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, released a statement Wednesday about “potential transactions” of the organization.

“Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions,” the statement read. “The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”

There’s a bit of irony to the final point in the statement, as the Commanders remain under investigation for an alleged toxic workplace environment. A previous investigation into organizational wrongdoings resulted in the franchise being fined $10 million.

It’s important to note that it’s unclear whether Washington is looking into a complete sale of the organization or selling a minority share. However, a team spokesperson told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that “all options” are being considered.

The Synder family has owned the franchise since 1999 when Dan bought it for $800 million. The Commanders, who have only posted six winning records over that span and haven’t reached an NFC Championship Game under Snyder, are currently worth $5.6 billion, per Forbes.