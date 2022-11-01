Ex-NFL QB Believes This Team Should Pursue Alvin Kamara Trade

If the Saints are inclined to trade Alvin Kamara, Robert Griffin III sees an ideal landing spot for the versatile running back.

Kamara trade rumors started to pop up over the weekend, a few days before the NFL’s deadline. It doesn’t sound like New Orleans is actively shopping the five-time Pro Bowl selection, but there’s often fire where there’s smoke in these situations.

Prior to the Cleveland Browns’ home win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, Griffin made a case for the Los Angeles Rams to swing a blockbuster trade for the Saints star.

“If I could, like, make up a trade, if I could play Adam Schefter for a second, I would want to go get Alvin Kamara,” Griffin said on ESPN. “That would be the trade I think they need. Cam Akers was supposed to be that for them — running the ball and catching the ball out of the backfield. For whatever reason, they’re at odds. We don’t really know what’s going on there. A guy like Alvin Kamara, that would really bring balance back to them. I know you got to have offensive linemen to run-block for these running backs. But if you bring a guy in there who can do it in multiple ways and no just out of the backfield, I think that would help.”

Bolstering their backfield is something the Rams appear to be serious about. Los Angeles was the runner-up in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes and its final offer to the Carolina Panthers reportedly was in the same ballpark as the San Francisco 49ers’ package that earned the seal of approval. Sean McVay’s team also might need a dose of elite talent, in general, to keep pace with the class of the NFC.

Again, it’s probably not likely the Saints move Kamara by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. But if there’s any team in the league that would be willing to go the extra mile and force New Orleans’ hand, it’s probably the reigning Super Bowl champions.