Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Launches Dinger After Phillies Were No-Hit

The big question heading into Game 5 of the World Series was how the Philadelphia Phillies would respond to being on the wrong end of a no-hitter in Game 4, and Kyle Schwarber didn’t waste time with a response.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger had a stern response when asked about being part of the second no-hitter in World Series history.

“Yeah, I really don’t give a (expletive),” Schwarber told reporters, per a clip shared on Twitter by NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Nope, move on to tomorrow. It’s cool. We’ll be in the history books, I guess.”

The left fielder likely spoke for his Phillies teammates, and he backed up that talk with a leadoff home run to right field in Game 5 off Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander. The dinger wasn’t one of Schwarber’s biggest bombs — it was a 368-foot homer — but it sent a clear signal Philadelphia isn’t going to back down.


The home run tied the game at one apiece after the first inning as the Phillies and Astros hope to win a pivotal Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park.

